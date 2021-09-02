NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,335.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $310,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.32 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.