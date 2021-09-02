Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.81.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $584.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

