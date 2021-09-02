Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $43,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

