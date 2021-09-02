New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 16,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

