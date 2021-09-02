New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,190 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JEF opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

