New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 33,708 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

