New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.89 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

