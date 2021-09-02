New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Olin worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.