Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287,612 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $36,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. 426,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.