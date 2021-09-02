Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Volume of $686,385.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Newton has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $12.84 million and $686,385.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00156528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.88 or 0.07630396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.27 or 0.99800154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00794452 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

