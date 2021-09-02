Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.25. 1,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.