Nicholas Vetch Sells 109,454 Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total value of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62).

Nicholas Vetch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,575 ($20.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

