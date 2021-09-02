Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43. 77,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,668,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.