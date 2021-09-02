NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $79,479.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,056.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.76 or 0.07516953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.01 or 0.01342500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.83 or 0.00369246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.58 or 0.00612460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.60 or 0.00386766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.56 or 0.00356707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005880 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

