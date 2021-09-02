NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.78 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $326.73 million and $23.78 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00132219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00157059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00087168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.43 or 0.07552174 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

