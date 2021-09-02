Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,287 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 709.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.17 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

