Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

PEAK opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

