Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $396.11 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $398.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.16 and its 200 day moving average is $362.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

