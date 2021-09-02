Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.