Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

