Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) vs. Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Head-To-Head Survey

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Nomura Research Institute pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 12.37% 22.92% 12.65% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 4.25 $642.64 million $1.07 33.78 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Volatility & Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomura Research Institute and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Absolute Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

