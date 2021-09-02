Nord Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.81 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006663 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00156557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.61 or 0.07459392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.24 or 0.99881283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00807441 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,743 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

