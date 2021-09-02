Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s current price.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

