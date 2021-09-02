Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.22.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
