Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

