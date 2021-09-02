Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.27. 1,954,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

