Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,547. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

