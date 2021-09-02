Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

CMI stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.87. 962,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,555. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

