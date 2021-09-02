Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.