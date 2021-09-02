Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.35. 139,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

