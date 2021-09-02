Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,923 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 287,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

