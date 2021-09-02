Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.