Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.