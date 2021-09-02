NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NOV by 137.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NOV by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

