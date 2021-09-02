Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,127. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

