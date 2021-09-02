Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.