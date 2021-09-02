Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
Novation Companies Company Profile
