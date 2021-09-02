Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.