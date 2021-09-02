NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

