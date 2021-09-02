NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NSK stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.33 and a beta of 1.06.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

