Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 20.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $115.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,028. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

