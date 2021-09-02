Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Up 23.4% in August

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 29th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

