NuCypher Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and $33.25 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00821648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047998 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,273,925,254 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

