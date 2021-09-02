Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 467,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

