Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

NTNX stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,673. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.