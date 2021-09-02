Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

