Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JTD stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 176.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 164,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

