OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

Shares of OERLF stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.