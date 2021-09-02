OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Financial Survey

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 20.86% 5.50% 0.71% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.79 $63.31 million $1.20 17.59 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

