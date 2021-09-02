OIN Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $287,122.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $287,122.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00819738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047906 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

