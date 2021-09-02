Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.37. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

