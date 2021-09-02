Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

