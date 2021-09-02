Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
